Exclusive: Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton emerges as Trump's top SEC choice
Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings such as Alibaba Group, is a leading candidate to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A general exterior view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC