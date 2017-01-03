Exclusive: Wall Street lawyer Jay Cla...

Exclusive: Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton emerges as Trump's top SEC choice

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings such as Alibaba Group, is a leading candidate to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. A general exterior view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 2 hr Captain Yesterday 50
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... Tue Sneek Blee 6
News Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In. Mon Knock off purse s... 6
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Dec 31 Fcvk tRump 23
News Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 13
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,643 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,550

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC