Ex-Barclays Trader to Face Price-Fixing Charges in New York

Jason Katz, a former Barclays Plc currency trader, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to face criminal price-fixing charges, according to his lawyer and court documents. Details of the case against Katz haven't been made public.

