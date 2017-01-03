Eurozone inflation spikes to highest in over 3 years
The deflation bugbear that the European Central Bank has battled for the past couple of years appears to have been seen off, at least for now. Consumer prices across the 19 countries that use the euro grew in December at their fastest rate since Sept 2013, official figures showed Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|5 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC