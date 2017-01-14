ECB extended stimulus as 'steady hand...

ECB extended stimulus as 'steady hand' in turbulent year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Top officials of the European Central Bank extended their stimulus efforts in December in part to protect the eurozone economy from what could be a turbulent political year at home and globally. The concerns were recorded in a written account published Thursday about the bank's Dec. 8 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Wed yidfellas v USA 3
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC