Dozens of federal workers have looked...

Dozens of federal workers have looked at porn on the job. One lawmakera

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

There was the computer specialist found to have adult pictures and movies on his General Services Administration laptop last year. An Environmental Protection Agency contractor lost his job after spending an hour or two each day surfing for pornography on the job for 18 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 9 hr Mosaic is evil 4
News Business Highlights 9 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... Fri The Real Donald T... 14
News Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de... Fri same all over 1
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Jan 25 Debbie Casagranda 319
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Jan 20 Anonymous 257
News Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c... Jan 19 make USA Great eh 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC