Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5,000 Jobs a Because of Mea

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company's previous pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Wednesday, Trump announced telecommunications company Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs "back" to the U.S. while technology start-up OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs here.

