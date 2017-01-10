Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create ...

Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5,000 Jobs a Because of Mea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company's previous pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Wednesday, Trump announced telecommunications company Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs "back" to the U.S. while technology start-up OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 2 hr Abrahammock Regions 34
News Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In. 3 hr Knock off purse s... 1
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Sat Fcvk tRump 23
News Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 13
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,515,901

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC