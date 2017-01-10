Donald Trump Claims Sprint to Create 5,000 Jobs a Because of Mea
President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday touted the creation of 8,000 jobs in the U.S., but the two companies involved in those plans say the positions are part of a Japanese technology company's previous pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the country. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida Wednesday, Trump announced telecommunications company Sprint will bring 5,000 jobs "back" to the U.S. while technology start-up OneWeb would create 3,000 jobs here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|2 hr
|Abrahammock Regions
|34
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|3 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|1
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Sat
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC