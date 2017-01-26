Dominion Dominion Awards $50,000 to ArtStars Winners Grants of...

Dominion Dominion Awards $50,000 to A...

From professional musical instruction to creative filmmaking, this year's Dominion ArtStars award-winners are sure to contribute to the next generation of successful students as well as artists. Five winning nonprofit organizations from different regions of Virginia have been chosen to receive a Shining Star ArtStars Award of $10,000 each in support of their dedication to arts education.

