Discover Financial Services: Useful Upside Even Without Assuming Tax Cuts
On 9x 2018 EPS, the stock offers comfort to those worried about lofty Trumpish valuations in some financial sector stocks. Factoring in a relatively modest outlook for Trump economic programme on Discover Financial Services makes the stock stand out attractive while its conservative risk programme and strong capital returns mean there is downside protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Fri
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Fri
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Fri
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 6
|BDS
|2
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|Jan 5
|Raj Chanani
|83
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC