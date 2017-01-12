Discover Financial Services: Useful U...

Discover Financial Services: Useful Upside Even Without Assuming Tax Cuts

14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

On 9x 2018 EPS, the stock offers comfort to those worried about lofty Trumpish valuations in some financial sector stocks. Factoring in a relatively modest outlook for Trump economic programme on Discover Financial Services makes the stock stand out attractive while its conservative risk programme and strong capital returns mean there is downside protection.

