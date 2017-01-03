Corzine to pay $5M penalty to resolve...

Corzine to pay $5M penalty to resolve MF Global case

16 hrs ago

Jon Corzine, the former New Jersey governor who led the collapsed brokerage MF Global, has been ordered to pay a $5 million penalty for his role in the firm's alleged illegal use of almost $1 billion in customer funds. A federal court in Manhattan on Thursday granted the order against Corzine to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which brought civil charges against him in 2013.

Chicago, IL

