Complex Investment Product Training Materials Under Fire
In September 2016, the SEC imposed an approximately $15 million penalty and disgorgement against UBS Financial Services Inc. as part of a settled action alleging that UBS failed to adequately train its registered representatives. The representatives had sold complex financial products to UBS's retail investors, many of whom had minimal investment experience and reported modest income and net worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|2 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 31
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC