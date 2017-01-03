Complex Investment Product Training M...

Complex Investment Product Training Materials Under Fire

In September 2016, the SEC imposed an approximately $15 million penalty and disgorgement against UBS Financial Services Inc. as part of a settled action alleging that UBS failed to adequately train its registered representatives. The representatives had sold complex financial products to UBS's retail investors, many of whom had minimal investment experience and reported modest income and net worth.

