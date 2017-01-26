Chicago's Seaway Bank taken over by State Bank of Texas
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation have closed Chicago's Seaway Bank and Trust Company. The bank was purchased Friday by Dallas-based State Bank of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|2 hr
|Mosaic is evil
|4
|Business Highlights
|2 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a...
|21 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|14
|Developers accused of carrying out 'stealth' de...
|Fri
|same all over
|1
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Jan 20
|Anonymous
|257
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|Jan 19
|make USA Great eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC