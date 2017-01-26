Chicago's Seaway Bank taken over by S...

Chicago's Seaway Bank taken over by State Bank of Texas

Read more: Daily Herald

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation have closed Chicago's Seaway Bank and Trust Company. The bank was purchased Friday by Dallas-based State Bank of Texas.

Chicago, IL

