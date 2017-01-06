BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Pl...

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) Plans Dividend of $0.99

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust declared a dividend on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9943 per share on Friday, January 20th.

