Bombardier faces lawsuit from U.S. company over Global 7000 wing design
A U.S. company says it is suing Bombardier, alleging that the Montreal aerospace firm failed to pay for expenses related to the design of wings for the Global 7000 business jet. The Triumph Group disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a subsidiary launched a lawsuit on Dec. 22 in Quebec Superior Court seeking compensation for changes it claims Bombardier ordered for the aircraft's original wing design.
