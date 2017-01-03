Bombardier faces lawsuit from U.S. co...

Bombardier faces lawsuit from U.S. company over Global 7000 wing design

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

A U.S. company says it is suing Bombardier, alleging that the Montreal aerospace firm failed to pay for expenses related to the design of wings for the Global 7000 business jet. The Triumph Group disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that a subsidiary launched a lawsuit on Dec. 22 in Quebec Superior Court seeking compensation for changes it claims Bombardier ordered for the aircraft's original wing design.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 55 min Mistress4805 52
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... 2 hr BDS 2
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... 4 hr AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... 4 hr Mikey 2
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... 6 hr gwww 12
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) 23 hr Raj Chanani 83
News 2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ... Thu Double jeopardy 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC