BlackBerry signs partnership with Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm

BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani's management consulting firm. Under the agreement, Giuliani Partners LLC will use the company's BlackBerry Secure platform in its cybersecurity consulting services for government and business customers.

