BlackBerry signs partnership with Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm
BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a partnership deal with former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani's management consulting firm. Under the agreement, Giuliani Partners LLC will use the company's BlackBerry Secure platform in its cybersecurity consulting services for government and business customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|3 hr
|Scammed Again
|11
|Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap...
|13 hr
|Raspberry1718
|2
|Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07)
|16 hr
|Raj Chanani
|83
|2017 RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards open ...
|Thu
|Double jeopardy
|1
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Wed
|Captain Yesterday
|50
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Jan 3
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC