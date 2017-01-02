Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 669 Shares of C.R. Bard, Inc.
Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,160 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.
