As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes

After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering on Tuesday that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo , read: "Page not found."

