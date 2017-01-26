As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to aid employees vanishes
After President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. Department of Labor quietly removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, sent a letter on Friday to acting Labor Secretary Edward Hugler after discovering on Tuesday that the site, www.dol.gov/wellsfargo , read: "Page not found."
#1
the GOP - Grand Old Parasites of the kosher nostra and Panama Papers will take their war profits and stash them off - shore and in the Tel Aviv money laundries..........Operation Gladio.
“So it's not you, It's them?”
#2
With self-proclaimed Generalista Donaldo in La Casa Blanca, I'd expect to see a lot of this rolling back of worker's rights. El Presidente Donaldo, Bilderburg-wannabe, with delusions of grandeur, has little interest in the little guy.
#3
As The Real Donald Trump I can assure you this has nothing to do with Wells Fargo holding part of the $1.2 Billion debt of Trump companies! How much debt to whom? You'll never know because I'm breaking my campaign promise to release my taxes!
“Dewey wins!”
#4
No mas Chilli Juan.....
No mas.
Ay caramba....you're making my side hurt.
Self-proclaimed Generalista?
It appears you're another of the overconfident Hillarhoids who didn't make it to the polls, and suffering butthurt.
Who does have any interest in the little guy, little guy?
(aside from you when you're rubbing one out)
“Dewey wins!”
#5
At this point, all but the unstable have moved on and are filing their own.
What's in your wallet?
#6
My dearest faithful! Excellent "alternative fact!" Nevermind the +300K who have signed the White House petition! Less than 2000 have signed the petition to prosecute Hillary! I fear my tax returns will plague me like a birth certificate!
#7
And thank you for forgiving me for breaking my campaign promise! I wonder where the line is?! We'll see!
“Dewey wins!”
#8
Holy frijoles!+300K?
That's like.....everyone at the Real Madrid game?
Got Ronaldos' signature?
That one might be worth something.
Pssst.
Nobody cares about Hillary, she's old news. As impotent as she was, she was at best a speed bump before the inevitable transfer of power.
2,000 petitioning for prosecution, millions petitioning for execution. I guess perspective is in your way.
Hop on the bus dope.
I think there might be a seat left, way in the back.
