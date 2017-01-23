Apple supplier Foxconn could create 50,000 jobs in U.S.
One of Apple's biggest suppliers says it may spend more than $7 billion to build a new factory on U.S. soil that would create tens of thousands of jobs. Foxconn is famous for its enormous iPhone assembly plants in China.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WABC-AM New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|257
|Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c...
|Jan 19
|make USA Great eh
|1
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Jan 11
|yidfellas v USA
|3
|Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15)
|Jan 6
|sherry
|7
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c...
|Jan 6
|Mikey
|13
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|Jan 6
|Captain Yesterday
|52
|Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric...
|Jan 6
|AIPAC treason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC