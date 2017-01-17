American Express misses forecasts, hurt by Costco loss
American Express' fourth-quarter profit fell 8 percent from the same period a year earlier, hurt by the loss of the Costco credit card business and higher expenses to retain customers. The company said it had a slight increase in delinquencies, a not good sign for a company whose customers are marketed among the most creditworthy and well-to-do in the country.
