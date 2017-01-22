Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Price ...

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC (AMFW) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at Barclays PLC

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays PLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the company's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pa. truckers take fuel price protest convoy to ... (Mar '08) Fri Anonymous 257
News Trump is putting the wolves of Wall Street in c... Jan 19 make USA Great eh 1
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC