1st Mexican-American to rise to Catholic bishop in US dies

In this Nov. 24, 2003, file photo, Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores is introduced before receiving his Spurs Championship ring during a ceremony at the Chancery office in San Antonio. Flores has died at the age of 87. In a lengthy statement, the San Antonio archdiocese said Flores died Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, of pneumonia and congestive heart failure at a San Antonio assisted living center for retired priests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.