14:54 George Soros lost nearly $1B in...

14:54 George Soros lost nearly $1B in weeks after Trump election

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AkiPress

George Soros, the billionaire hedge-fund manager and liberal financier, lost nearly $1 billion after becoming bearish after Donald Trump's election victory, The Wall Street Journal reported. The 86-year-old was cautious about the market prior to November's election became more bearish after Trump's win.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AkiPress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Jan 11 yidfellas v USA 3
Need loan shark immediately (Apr '15) Jan 6 sherry 7
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... Jan 6 Mikey 13
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel Jan 6 Captain Yesterday 52
News Senate Democrats Want Probe of HHS Nominee Pric... Jan 6 AIPAC treason 1
News Corzine settles with CFTC over MF Global collap... Jan 6 Mikey 2
News Sector Wrap: Medical Device Makers Mixed (Jul '07) Jan 5 Raj Chanani 83
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC