Whistleblower sues Wells Fargo amid accounts scandal
A former branch manager for Wells Fargo has filed a federal lawsuit against the embattled bank, claiming that supervisors harassed her after she had alerted them to improper sales and account activity by employees. Diana Duenas-Brown, who worked for Wells Fargo for 14 years, including 11 as a branch manager in a Sonoma County community, reported at least 25 instances of illegal or improper sales activity by employees in the bank district where she worked, according to the federal lawsuit.
