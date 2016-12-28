Whistleblower sues Wells Fargo amid a...

Whistleblower sues Wells Fargo amid accounts scandal

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A former branch manager for Wells Fargo has filed a federal lawsuit against the embattled bank, claiming that supervisors harassed her after she had alerted them to improper sales and account activity by employees. Diana Duenas-Brown, who worked for Wells Fargo for 14 years, including 11 as a branch manager in a Sonoma County community, reported at least 25 instances of illegal or improper sales activity by employees in the bank district where she worked, according to the federal lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 4 hr Kissez1138 23
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e... Dec 14 sharomi 1
News Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o... Dec 14 Fcvk tRump 23
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Dec 14 Whooooooooops 31
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,421 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC