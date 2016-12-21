Vermont ski resort owner denies SEC civil fraud charges
The owner of a Vermont ski resort is denying fraud allegations filed against him by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In documents filed last week in federal court in Miami, Ariel Quiros denies that he was behind a $200 million fraud at Jay Peak ski resort.
