Us Stocks-Bank stocks fall, defensive...

Us Stocks-Bank stocks fall, defensive shares firm as Wall St treads water

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 Wall Street was little changed on Thursday as bank share declines were countered by gains in utilities and other defensive groups in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year. U.S. equities have paused in recent days, after rallying in the wake of Donald Trump's Nov 8 election as U.S. president as investors bet on benefits from his plans to cut taxes and regulations and introduce fresh economic stimulus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 3 hr 16 teen shots 19
News Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12) Thu Lotteries Abandon... 13
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Dec 27 Trump your President 22
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e... Dec 14 sharomi 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,304

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC