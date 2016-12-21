Us Stocks-Bank stocks fall, defensive shares firm as Wall St treads water
Dec 29 Wall Street was little changed on Thursday as bank share declines were countered by gains in utilities and other defensive groups in quiet holiday trading as traders looked to position for the new year. U.S. equities have paused in recent days, after rallying in the wake of Donald Trump's Nov 8 election as U.S. president as investors bet on benefits from his plans to cut taxes and regulations and introduce fresh economic stimulus.
