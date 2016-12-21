United States resumes a trade beef with the European Union
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is threatening to bring back tariffs -covering truffles, Roquefort cheese and other products - to pressure the EU into ending a ban on U.S. beef treated with hormones. In 1998, the World Trade Organization ruled against the EU, and the U.S. imposed tariffs.
