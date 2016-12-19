Trump taps fellow NY businessman, veteran for Army job
President-elect Donald Trump on Monday tapped another billionaire businessman for an administration job, naming Army veteran and fellow New Yorker Vincent Viola to be his secretary of the Army. Trump planned an afternoon of meetings with other businessmen and former U.S. government officials as he works to complete his team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
|Trump said hedge funders were a getting away wi...
|Dec 10
|Fcvk tRump
|39
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC