Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clinton for
In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center in West Allis, Wis. Trump is embracing some of his top attacks on Hillary Clinton as he forms his new administration, engaging in some of the same behavior he used against his rival during the presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|6
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC