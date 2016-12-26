The Wall Street Journal: One more thing Trump's election has upended: the outlook for buybacks
Corporate stock repurchases are on the upswing once again, wrong-footing skeptics who predicted 2016 would mark the beginning of the end of a postcrisis spending spree. Through Dec. 16, companies this month have stepped up their buybacks by nearly two-thirds over the same period last year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boeing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|3 hr
|Trump your President
|12
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC