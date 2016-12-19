The nation's largest public pension system is giving up tobacco.
The California Public Employees' Retirement System decided Monday to sell off its last $550 million worth of tobacco-related investments nearly two decades after trading away the bulk of them. In a 9-3 vote, the CalPERS investment committee disregarded the advice from its own financial advisers who recommended reversing a sell-off approved in 2000, which has cost the system more than $3 billion in lost earnings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
|Trump said hedge funders were a getting away wi...
|Dec 10
|Fcvk tRump
|39
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC