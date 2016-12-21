The arrests of 6 Platinum Partners executives aren't much consolation for their alleged victims

When six executives of Platinum Partners, including founder Mark Nordlicht, were arrested on Monday on federal charges of running a more than $1 billion hedge fund fraud, people who had long alleged they were harmed by the New York-based firm felt some vindication. But the possibility that each defendant might face prison terms has done little to soothe their continued anger over losses that may never be recouped.

