Tatts says no to Pacific Consortium bid

Lotteries and wagering firm Tatts Group has rejected a takeover proposal from the Macquarie Bank-led Pacific Consortium and has maintained its support for Tabcorp's proposal for an $11 billion merger. The Tatts board said on Friday that it has assessed the Pacific Consortium's cash-and-scrip takeover proposal, which values Tatts Group at between $6.4 billion and $7.3 billion, and concluded that it was not superior to the proposed merger with Tabcorp.

