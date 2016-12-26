Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 30,023 Shares of Discover Financial Services
Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,403 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|10 hr
|Trump your President
|12
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC