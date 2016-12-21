Structured Thoughts: News for the financial services community - Special Issue
On December 15, 2016, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System issued its final rules regarding long-term debt and total loss absorbing capacity requirements for global systemically important banks in the United States. In this article, we discuss the effect of these rules on the U.S. structured products market.
