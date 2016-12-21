State pension investment manager charged in drug- and sex-fueled pay-to-play scandal
A senior investment manager for New York's state pension fund accepted bribes including drugs, prostitutes and tickets to a Paul McCartney concert from two brokers in exchange for millions of dollars in fixed-income business from the fund, prosecutors said. Navnoor Kang, who served as the New York State Common Retirement Fund's director of fixed income and head of portfolio security, was charged along with the two brokers, Deborah Kelley and Gregg Schonhorn, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Business.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
|Trump said hedge funders were a getting away wi...
|Dec 10
|Fcvk tRump
|39
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC