State pension investment manager charged in drug- and sex-fueled pay-to-play scandal

A senior investment manager for New York's state pension fund accepted bribes including drugs, prostitutes and tickets to a Paul McCartney concert from two brokers in exchange for millions of dollars in fixed-income business from the fund, prosecutors said. Navnoor Kang, who served as the New York State Common Retirement Fund's director of fixed income and head of portfolio security, was charged along with the two brokers, Deborah Kelley and Gregg Schonhorn, according to court documents filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

