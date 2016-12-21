Software engineer planning to challenge Rep. Lynch in 2018
Brianna Wu filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission this week indicating she's planning to run for Lynch's 8th Congressional District seat in 2018. Wu rose to prominence after becoming a target of Gamergate, which has subjected women in the video-game industry to misogynistic threats after surfacing in the summer of 2014.
