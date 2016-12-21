SoftBank Invests $1 Billion in OneWeb

Less than two weeks after pledging to invest up to $50 billion in U.S. tech startups and acquisitions, SoftBank Group chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son today announced $1 billion in funding for OneWeb. A Channel Islands-based company founded by a one-time Google employee, OneWeb aims to deploy a global network of satellites to provide broadband Internet access to underserved parts of the world.

