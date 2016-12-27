Shale Specter Haunts OPEC's Feast as ...

Shale Specter Haunts OPEC's Feast as Oil Seen Rallying Into 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

After pulling off the biggest oil-market deal in a decade, OPEC faces a new balancing act in 2017: boosting prices without igniting shale. The first shale boom spurred a global supply glut that started prices sliding in mid-2014, and was amplified that November by a pump-at-will OPEC strategy aimed at market dominance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 24 min Trump your President 20
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e... Dec 14 sharomi 1
News Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o... Dec 14 Fcvk tRump 23
News Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07) Dec 14 Whooooooooops 31
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,466

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC