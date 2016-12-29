Shale Drillers Promise No 2017 Binges as Oil Hangover Eases
Roiled by a year that began with crude at a 12-year low and ended with a surprise OPEC agreement boosting prices, U.S. producers including Continental Resources Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. are promising not to overreact -- or overspend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|41 min
|The Real Donald T...
|4
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|8 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|22
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC