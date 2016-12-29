Shale Drillers Promise No 2017 Binges...

Shale Drillers Promise No 2017 Binges as Oil Hangover Eases

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Roiled by a year that began with crude at a 12-year low and ended with a surprise OPEC agreement boosting prices, U.S. producers including Continental Resources Inc. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co. are promising not to overreact -- or overspend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Services Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 41 min The Real Donald T... 4
News Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12) 8 hr Lotteries Abandon... 13
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... Tue Trump your President 22
News NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick... Dec 20 mother teresa 1
News PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent... Dec 18 Melissa 6
News Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06) Dec 15 American Independent 13
savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e... Dec 14 sharomi 1
See all Financial Services Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Services Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,094 • Total comments across all topics: 277,439,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC