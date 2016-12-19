Prudential Whistle-Blower Rocks the Boat on Wells Fargo Scandal
Julie Broderick had 15 years of experience as a securities regulator and a propensity for speaking her mind before joining Prudential Financial Inc. as an investigative supervisor in 2012. When she sought this year to learn more about possible sales abuses by one of the insurer's business partners, she said, the message from her company was clear: "Don't rock the boat, don't speak up, toe the party line and your job will be safe."
