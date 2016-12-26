PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Position Lowered by Louisiana ...
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period.
