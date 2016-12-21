Louisville's Swimlane raises $3M in p...

Louisville's Swimlane raises $3M in private offering

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Louisville software company, Swimlane LLC, has raised $3 million of a scheduled $3,175,000 private offering, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funding round, backed by shares of stock in the privately held company, was disclosed in a Regulation D filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chicago, IL

