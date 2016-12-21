Louisville's Swimlane raises $3M in private offering
Louisville software company, Swimlane LLC, has raised $3 million of a scheduled $3,175,000 private offering, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funding round, backed by shares of stock in the privately held company, was disclosed in a Regulation D filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|24 min
|16 teen shots
|19
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|Thu
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Dec 27
|Trump your President
|22
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC