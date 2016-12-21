Lloyds Banking Group buys Bank of Ame...

Lloyds Banking Group buys Bank of America credit card business MBNA for A 1.9bn

Tuesday Dec 20

Lloyds Banking Group has swooped for consumer credit card business MBNA from Bank of America in a A 1.9 billion deal. The banking giant said MBNA, which holds assets of A 7 billion, would deliver strong financial returns and bolster its position in the UK prime credit card market.

