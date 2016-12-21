Lloyds Banking Group buys Bank of America credit card business MBNA for A 1.9bn
Lloyds Banking Group has swooped for consumer credit card business MBNA from Bank of America in a A 1.9 billion deal. The banking giant said MBNA, which holds assets of A 7 billion, would deliver strong financial returns and bolster its position in the UK prime credit card market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
|Trump deepens Goldman Sachs ties as he builds o...
|Dec 14
|Fcvk tRump
|23
|Rock Financial's David Hall Leaves Lender (Dec '07)
|Dec 14
|Whooooooooops
|31
|Trump said hedge funders were a getting away wi...
|Dec 10
|Fcvk tRump
|39
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC