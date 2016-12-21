Key Legal & Regulatory Issues for Fin...

Key Legal & Regulatory Issues for Financial Services Companies in 2017

With 2016 rapidly drawing to a close, here are some thoughts regarding the types of litigation and legal/regulatory issues that will likely be top-of-mind for financial services companies, especially mortgage companies and banks, in 2017: I admit it - I never would have thought, when I started working on cases of this type back in 2009, that new waves of residential mortgage-backed securities lawsuits and contractual mortgage buyback claims would still be getting filed in 2016 and 2017. But they remain with us.

