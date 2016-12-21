Italian officials chide ECB for lack of transparency
In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, the facade of a branch of the ' Monte Dei Paschi di Siena ' bank in Milan, Italy. In a statement issued late Monday Dec. 27, 2016, the European Central Bank estimates the Monte Dei Paschi di Siena bank will need more rescue money than previously expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Financial Services Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
|10 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|8
|Pawlenty to Become Wall Street Lobbyist (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|Lotteries Abandon...
|13
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|Tue
|Trump your President
|22
|NY businessman, veteran is Donald Trumpa s pick...
|Dec 20
|mother teresa
|1
|PNM Resources (PNM) - Research Analysts' Recent...
|Dec 18
|Melissa
|6
|Homeowners lose Katrina insurance flood case (Aug '06)
|Dec 15
|American Independent
|13
|savoir adidas zx flux femme noir ce que vous e...
|Dec 14
|sharomi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Services Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC