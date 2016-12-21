IGM Financial investing $468 million for 10% stake on China Asset Management
The Mackenzie unit of IGM Financial Inc. has agreed to pay the equivalent of $468 million to buy a 10 per cent interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. The Winnipeg-based firm says the China AMC deal will diversify its business outside of Canada, where IGM primarily offers mutual fund and wealth management services through Investors Group and Mackenzie Financial. China AMC had the equivalent of $215.2 billion of investment assets under management as of June 30. By comparison, IGM Financial had about $140 billion of assets under management as of Nov. 30. Power Corporation of Canada - IGM's Montreal-based corporate parent - previously acquired a 10 per cent ownership stake in China AMC in 2011.
