House prices up 4.5% in 2016 amid 'relative stability' in the property market

Property values have increased by 4.5% across 2016 - and for the first time since 2008 the rate of house price growth in London has ended the year below the national average, according to an index. The average UK house price stood at A 205,898 in December, marking a 0.8% month-on-month increase, Nationwide Building Society said.

