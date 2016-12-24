FBI probing years-long security breach at FDIC linked to Chinese military

The FBI is investigating how hackers infiltrated computers at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. for several years beginning in 2010 in a breach senior FDIC officials believe was sponsored by China's military, people with knowledge of the matter said. The security breach, in which hackers gained access to dozens of computers including the workstation for former FDIC Chairwoman Sheila Bair, has also been the target of a probe by a congressional committee.

