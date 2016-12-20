Ex-Deutsche Bank Russia Trader Accused of Stock Manipulation
Yuri Khilov, while head of Deutsche Bank AG's Russia equity trading desk, allegedly engaged in "large-scale" market manipulation from 2013 to 2015, using accounts that he opened in his relatives' names, according to the Russian central bank. Khilov is accused of booking trades in the name of Deutsche Bank's London office and then buying and selling stocks for his relatives within minutes, skimming the profit, the Bank of Russia said in a statement Tuesday.
