Enterprise Financial Services Corp. (EFSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. " Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp. from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.