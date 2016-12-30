Discover Financial Services (DFS) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy
The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Vetr 's target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.93% from the stock's previous close.
